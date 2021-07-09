‘gunpowder-milkshake’-composer-frank-ilfman-mixes-spaghetti-western,-indie-rock,-orchestral-sounds-(exclusive)

Spread the love











The first single from the upcoming film “Gunpowder Milkshake” has been released. Composed by Frank Ilfman (“Big Bad Wolves”), “Goonfight at Gutterball Corral” fuses indie-rock with a spaghetti Western style, further mixed with a large orchestra and soprano vocal. Directed and co-written by Navot Papushado (also known for”Big Bad Wolves”), the film debuts on Netflix […]

