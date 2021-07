Spread the love











Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct “Barbie,” the highly-anticipated big-screen take on the iconic Mattel doll’s story, starring Margot Robbie. Gerwig has been on board the Warner Bros. project since 2019, when the actor and filmmaker signed on to co-write the movie’s script with Noah Baumbach. Since then, rumors have swirled […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...