Spread the love











Munich-based sales agency Global Screen has picked up global distribution rights to Thale Persen’s “Clue — The Maltese Mystery,” a detective tale for children. The film, which will be released in Norway by Nordisk on Aug. 27, will be the opening pic of the Cinemagi family program at the Norwegian Intl. Film Festival in Haugesund […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...