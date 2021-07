Spread the love











Cannes Film Festival’s general secretary Francois Desrousseaux squashed rumors swirling around the festival about skyrocketing coronavirus cases and told Variety Friday that four days into the festival, there is no Covid-19 cluster at Cannes. “Out of several thousand people getting testing here on a daily basis, there are an average of three cases per day,” […]

