Spread the love











SPOILER WARNING: Do not read if you haven’t seen “Black Widow,” now in theaters and on Disney Plus. “Black Widow” is full of layered surprises and heart, from Florence Pugh’s huge little-sister energy to Rachel Weisz’s stunning pig mind control. But truly the next breakout star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...