Adele Lim, the writer of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” will make her directorial debut helming an untitled comedy for Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures. The R-rated comedy will star Tony and Grammy-nominated actress Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris,” “Girls 5Eva”) and follows four Asian American women as they travel through […]

