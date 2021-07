Spread the love











The battle may be won, but “The Tomorrow War” continues. A week after the time-traveling alien invasion thriller premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the film. The current plan is for director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, and stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, […]

