Spread the love











Actor Thomas Sadoski has joined Patricia Clarkson in an upcoming film about the life of pay equity activist Lilly Ledbetter. Sadoski, of HBO’s “The Newsroom,” has booked the key role of Jon Goldfarb — the civil rights attorney who backed Ledbetter all the way to the Supreme Court in her compensation battle. In 2009, President […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...