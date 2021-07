Spread the love











Indie distributor Abramorama has released the first trailer for “The Outsider,” a look at the challenges Michael Shulan, creative director of the National 9/11 Museum at Ground Zero, faced. The documentary, which will have a livestreamed premiere on Aug. 19, launches nationwide the following day and will play in select theaters in September. “The Outsider” […]

