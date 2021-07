Spread the love











Italian director Laura Samani first came to Cannes in 2016 with a short made in film school titled “The Sleeping Saint” that premiered at the Cinéfondation and made a splash. She’s now back, this time in Critics’ Week, with her first feature “Small Body,” about a grief-stricken young woman who travels from her island village […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...