Spread the love











Carlos Saldanha, director of “Ice Age,” “Ice Age: The Meltdown” and “Rio,” is set to direct his first live-action feature, “100 Days,” for ambitious new Brazilian shingle Ventre Studio and Buena Vista Intl.-Disney. Created as a theatrical feature, “100 Days,” an adventure drama for family audiences, is inspired by the extraordinary but true story of […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...