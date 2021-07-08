pantaya,-hbo-max-central-europe-and-amazon-spain-snap-up-streaming-rights-to-‘some-time-later’-from-film-sharks-(exclusive)

Spread the love
Buenos Aires-based Film Sharks Int’l. has sold the streaming rights to Spanish sci-fi dystopian comedy “Some Time Later” (“Tiempo Despues”) to U.S. Spanish-language OTT platform Pantaya, HBO Max Central Europe and Amazon Spain. The absurdist comedy is the swan song of beloved Spanish director Jose Luis Cuerda who died from a stroke early last year […]
