Spread the love











Oscar-nominated Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“Madre,” “Riot Police”) is set to direct rural thriller “As Bestas,” backed by a powerful alliance of of European companies. Introduced to buyers at this week’s Cannes Marché du Film by its sales agent, Latido Films, “As Bestas” is produced by Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte in France, and in Spain Ibon Cormenzana’s […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...