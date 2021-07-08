Spread the love
Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud and the Sundance Institute are pairing up to put Black women at the forefront of comedy, with a new screenwriting fellowship program, called “Women Write Now.” Designed to champion the next generation of Black women in comedy, the new initiative focuses on providing one-on-one mentorship opportunities to Black women screenwriters, […]
0 commenti su “Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Sundance Institute Partner on Screenwriting Fellowship for Black Women (EXCLUSIVE)”