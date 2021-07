Spread the love











For Berlin-based Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, traveling to Algeria in 2019 to visit his father’s homeland became an emotional journey that not only resulted in his latest work, the Cannes title “Mariner of the Mountains,” but also the documentary “Nardjes A.,” which premiered last year in Berlin. “Mariner of the Mountains,” which unspools in Special […]

