ifc-films,-bankside-films-backing-peter-strickland’s-‘flux-gourmet’-starring-asa-butterfield,-gwendoline-christie-(exclusive)

Spread the love











“Flux Gourmet,” the new film from Peter Strickland, will be released by IFC Films in North America. The movie, which is backed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear/Metrol Technology, quietly wrapped production. The cast, which has not previously been announced, includes Asa Butterfield of “Sex Education” fame and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...