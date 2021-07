Spread the love











Bollywood megastars Hrithik Roshan (“War”) and Deepika Padukone (“Padmaavat”) will star in “Fighter,” billed as India’s first aerial action franchise. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix and will be directed by Siddharth Anand (“War”). Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande serve as producers. While the film is aimed […]

