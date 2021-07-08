Spread the love
Muriel Sauzay, Pathe Intl.’s former head, and Agnès Mentré, Wild Bunch’s former acquisition topper, have launched Maremako, a Paris-based banner banner with a special interest in adaptations and remakes. The company’s first slate includes an English-language remake of “Stalk” with Endeavor Content, in association with Drake’s DreamCrew and Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Prods.; and “French […]
0 commenti su “Former Wild Bunch, Pathé International Top Execs Launch Maremako With ‘Stalk’ Remake With Drake, Ben Stiller On Board; ‘French Love’ (EXCLUSIVE”