‘first-cow’s’-john-magaro-leads-ensemble-cast-of-southern-thriller-‘all-the-names-we-buried’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Originally planned to shoot in early 2020, before COVID-19 lockdowns made that an impossibility, producer-turned-director Thomas Torrey’s “All the Names We Buried” is pitching in the Proof of Concept section of the Frontieres Platform at the Cannes Marché du Film, looking to reignite the project’s pre-COVID buzz and recuperate lost financing. In a move likely […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...