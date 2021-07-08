‘encanto’-trailer:-disney-evokes-the-magic-of-colombia-with-music-by-lin-manuel-miranda

Spread the love











Disney Animation Studios has released the first trailer for “Encanto,” which releases this November. Marking Disney’s 60th animated feature, the Colombia-set film will follow family members who all possess magical powers, like super-strength, shape-shifting and the abilities to control animals and plants. However, Mirabel, voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “In the Heights” star Stephanie Beatriz, […]

