‘Encanto’ Trailer: Disney Evokes the Magic of Colombia With Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney Animation Studios has released the first trailer for “Encanto,” which releases this November. Marking Disney’s 60th animated feature, the Colombia-set film will follow family members who all possess magical powers, like super-strength, shape-shifting and the abilities to control animals and plants. However, Mirabel, voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “In the Heights” star Stephanie Beatriz, […]

