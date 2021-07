Spread the love











African multi-instrumentalist Ali Farka Touré had become a legend by the time he died in 2006. His music was used in a song for “Black Panther,” and he was thought of as a pioneer of African desert blues. Touré’s son Vieux Farka Touré has also made waves around the world with his genre-crossing music. That […]

