Spread the love











Chilean horror maestro Jorge Olguin and his producers will be at Cannes’ Marché du Film and Producers Network to seek international co-producers and distributors for his upcoming sci-fi horror film “The Shape of Fear” (“La Forma del Miedo”), described as a cross between “The Andromeda Strain” and “The Thing.” Its teaser trailer, unveiled exclusively in Variety, opens with a […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...