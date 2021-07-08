Chile’s Storyboard Media Unveils Life Affirming Feature ‘Un Buen Día Para Morir’ from Marcelo Ferrari (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











Chile’s Storyboard Media has unveiled a new feature film project, “Un Buen Día Para Morir,” the third feature from celebrated film and TV director Marcelo Ferrari (“Subterra,” “Bombal”). Carlos Núñez and Gabriela Sandoval will lead produce for the Santiago-based company, and are discussing co-production opportunities at the Cannes Marché du Film. Based on a true […]

