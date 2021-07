Spread the love











Egyptian director and producer Ali El Arabi, who made a splash at virtual Sundance with doc “Captains of Zaatari,” about the soccer dreams of young Syrian refugees, is shooting another soccer-related project, this one centered on fan fever in the leadup to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. “Ashish’s Journey” (working title), El Arabi’s new […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...