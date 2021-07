Spread the love











The Cannes Film Festival isn’t known for launching sequels. But on Thursday morning, Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II” held its first screening as part of the Directors’ Fortnight lineup. The semi-autobiographical film is a continuation of the 2019 Sundance darling that follows Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) in the days after the tragic outcome of […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...