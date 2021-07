Spread the love











In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Apple TV Plus and the BBC will present “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” in September. Narrated by Jeff Daniels, the documentary specials tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the U.S. presidency through unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded […]

