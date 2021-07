Spread the love











Zack Snyder would like to formally introduce the Army of Thieves. The director shared first-look photos from the upcoming comedic heist film, a prequel to Snyder’s 2020 zombie thriller “Army of the Dead.” In the new film stills, Matthias Schweighöfer, returning as German safecracker Ludwig Dieter, appears alongside a squad of would-be bandits, a mismatched […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...