the-match-factory-sells-cannes-festival-title-‘great-freedom’-to-france’s-paname,-debuts-teaser,-poster-(exclusive)

Leading arthouse sales company The Match Factory has pre-sold Austrian director and screenwriter Sebastian Meise’s second feature “Great Freedom,” which plays in Un Certain Regard at Cannes on Thursday, to Paname Distribution in France. The Match Factory has debuted the teaser and the poster for the film, which was created by Vasilis Marmatakis, the designer […]

