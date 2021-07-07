MONDO

The Match Factory Sells Cannes Festival Title ‘Great Freedom’ to France’s Paname, Debuts Teaser, Poster (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
the-match-factory-sells-cannes-festival-title-‘great-freedom’-to-france’s-paname,-debuts-teaser,-poster-(exclusive)
Spread the love

Leading arthouse sales company The Match Factory has pre-sold Austrian director and screenwriter Sebastian Meise’s second feature “Great Freedom,” which plays in Un Certain Regard at Cannes on Thursday, to Paname Distribution in France. The Match Factory has debuted the teaser and the poster for the film, which was created by Vasilis Marmatakis, the designer […]

0 commenti su “The Match Factory Sells Cannes Festival Title ‘Great Freedom’ to France’s Paname, Debuts Teaser, Poster (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: