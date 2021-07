Spread the love











SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Brian Grazer and Bobby Kotick goofed around a little bit when they ran into each other in the driveway outside the Sun Valley Lodge. Grazer pretended to be announcing Kotick’s name in sports announcer fashion (“Bob-bee Kooo-tick”). But other than a little backslapping and mugging for a selfie by the chairman […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...