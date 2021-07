Spread the love











Sony Pictures Classics has acquired “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s follow up to his Oscar-winning feature debut “The Father,” which will star Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman, Variety has learned. SPC, which previously worked with Zeller on “The Father,” acquired rights for North America and a string of international territories in Asia and Eastern […]

