Spread the love











Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon, is pursuing a possible sale, Variety has confirmed. The price for the company behind “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show” could hit $1 billion. That’s an impressive figure given that Hello Sunshine has created some buzzy shows, but is still a relatively new player […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...