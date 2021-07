oscar-nominated-producer-alexander-rodnyansky-reteams-with-andrey-zvyagintsev,-kantemir-balagov,-partners-with-steven-soderbergh

Spread the love











Top Russian producer Alexander Rodnyansky, who was Oscar nominated for Andrey Zvyagintsev’s films “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” is reteaming with Zvyagintsev for his first English-language film, and with Kantemir Balagov, who directed “Beanpole,” best director winner in Cannes Un Certain Regard in 2019. Rodnyansky will also co-produce a documentary by Godfrey Reggio alongside Steven Soderbergh. Rodnyansky […]

