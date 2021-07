Spread the love











A trio of hot young stars have been set for director Roxanne Benjamin’s “Fall Into Darkness,” an English-language reboot of the 2014 Spanish thriller “La Cueva.” “Servant” star Nell Tiger Free, “Gossip Girl” reboot breakout Thomas Doherty and “One Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor Lorenza Izzo have joined the cast. This re-imagined version was […]

