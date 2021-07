Spread the love











Michelle Williams will play Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives, in Karim Aïnouz’s “Firebrand.” The film marks the English-language debut of Karim Aïnouz, and goes into production in the U.K. in early 2022. The film is produced by Gabrielle Tana (“Philomena,” “The Dig”) of Magnolia Mae Films, and written by Henrietta and […]

