italy’s-minerva-pictures-boards-slasher-‘what-the-waters-left-behind:-scars,’-launches-sales-at-cannes-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Italian genre outfit Minerva Pictures has teamed with New Zealand’s Black Mandala Films to co-produce and launch international pre-sales at Cannes on horror/slasher “What the Waters Left Behind: Scars,” to be co-directed by Argentine helmers Nicolas Onetti and Matías Salinas (“Omen”). Shooting is set to start in Argentina in September. Pic is a sequel to […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...