Italy’s Minerva Pictures Boards Slasher ‘What The Waters Left Behind: Scars,’ Launches Sales at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian genre outfit Minerva Pictures has teamed with New Zealand’s Black Mandala Films to co-produce and launch international pre-sales at Cannes on horror/slasher “What the Waters Left Behind: Scars,” to be co-directed by Argentine helmers Nicolas Onetti and Matías Salinas (“Omen”).  Shooting is set to start in Argentina in September. Pic is a sequel to […]

