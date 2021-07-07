giant-leap-accelerator-launches-first-developmental-program-for-asian-pacific-american-writers

Spread the love
Giant Leap Accelerator has officially launched its first 12-week developmental program that will focus on cultivating new Asian/Pacific American (APA) stories, Variety has exclusively learned. Over the course of the 12-week program, eight emerging AAPI writers will be mentored by seven television and film writing veterans. Each writer will meet with their dedicated mentor once a […]
