Faye Dunaway will appear alongside Kevin Spacey in his controversial new project, “The Man Who Drew God.” Directed by Italian actor Franco Nero, who also stars, the feature will be Spacey’s first role since 2017, when dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and assault saw the “House of Cards” actor effectively ostracized from Hollywood. Nero’s […]

