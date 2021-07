Spread the love











Fangoria, the genre film magazine, is getting into the moviemaking business. Under the newly launched production shingle Fangoria Studios, the company is developing a feature-length film titled “Sitora.” Inspired by a lost Malay 1964 horror film “Sitora Harimau Jadian,” the upcoming creature feature “Sitora” centers on a tyrannical shaman who puffs up the threat of […]

