director-francesca-comencini-to-make-personal-film-about-her-father,-italian-master-luigi-comencini-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Prolific Italian director Francesca Comencini (“Gomorrah,” the series “Django”) is set to make a personal feature film that will pay homage to her father Luigi Comencini, the Italian master who made Oscar-nominated Cinema Italiano classic “Bread, Love and Dreams,” with Gina Lollobrigida and Vittorio De Sica. Francesca’s film, with the working title “First Life, Then […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...