“Call Me By Your Name” and “The Lighthouse” producer Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features, and Lourenço Sant’Anna, also a producer on “The Lighthouse,” have teamed with Prano Bailey-Bond on “Things We Lost in the Fire,” her follow-up to her breakout Sundance title “Censor.” Bailey-Bond will write the screenplay, which is based on a short story […]

