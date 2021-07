Spread the love











Bill Condon, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Chicago,” “Dreamgirls” and Disney’s remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” is taking on another famed movie musical. Condon has signed on to direct “Guys and Dolls,” an adaptation of the Broadway smash by Frank Loesser. TriStar Pictures, which operates under Sony, acquired rights in 2019 to the original Damon Runyon […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...