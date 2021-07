Spread the love











Winners of an Annecy Animation Festival best feature jury distinction, Chile’s Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña (“The Wolf House”) have wrapped shooting on a new short, “The Bones,” a stop-motion piece for adult audiences with a bold auteur aim. “Bones” is produced by Lucas Engel’s new company Pista B in co-production with Diluvio (“The Wolf […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...