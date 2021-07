Spread the love











The stars of Cannes Film Festival opener “Annette” opened up on Wednesday about the demands of making Leos Carax’s rock opera and the film’s parallels with the real-life demands of fame. Launching the festival on Tuesday night, “Annette” was met with mixed reception. The musical — about two star-crossed artists who give birth to a […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...