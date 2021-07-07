‘ahed’s-knee’-review:-startling,-intellectually-bruising-israeli-drama

Spread the love











There are conflicts within conflicts and crises within crises in Nadav Lapid’s astonishing, assaultive “Ahed’s Knee,” a reckless act of aggression not only against creeping state-mandated cultural oppression, but against viewer sensibilities and about a century of cinematic tradition. Quite possibly brilliant, and very definitely all but unbearable, “Ahed’s Knee” is filmmaking as hostage-taking. If […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...