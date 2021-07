Spread the love











Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio (“A Fantastic Woman”) has signed on to associate produce “El Porvenir de la Mirada,” a doc feature that captures the trauma of young protesters shot in the eyes by Chilean police during massive demonstrations erupting in Chile in October 2019. Lelio’s boarding “El Porvenir de la Mirada” marks his return […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...