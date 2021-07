Spread the love











After zooming to the top of the pandemic-era box office in the global hit “F9,” actor Tyrese Gibson has booked his next gig alongside Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood. The trio will lead the Los Angeles riots thriller “April 29, 1992,” the forthcoming feature from the breakout director of “The Iceman,” Ariel Vromen. Pre-production from […]

