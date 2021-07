Spread the love











TrustNordisk, the sales banner behind Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar-winning “Another Round,” has boarded “Superposition” (working title), a high-concept psychological thriller that will be headlined by Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (“A Royal Affair,” “The Rain”) and Marie Bach Hansen (“White Sands”). Set to shoot in the fall, the film will mark the feature debut of Karoline Lyngbye, and […]

