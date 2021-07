Spread the love











Ryan Coogler, Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Lil Rel Howery are teaming on an original feature film about American political insurrection. Other plot details are being kept under wraps. The project reunites “Judas and the Black Messiah” producers Coogler and Charles D. King with Shaka King, the director of the Oscar-nominated drama about Black […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...