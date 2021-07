Spread the love











“Paddington 3” is among a host of slate titles revealed by Studiocanal at an event in Cannes on Tuesday. Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh said that principal photography on the keenly anticipated project would commence in the second quarter of 2022. The film reunites Studiocanal with Heyday Films, as previously reported by Variety. The director, cast […]

