‘moonfall’-studio-agc-launches-supernatural-thriller-‘consecration’-(exclusive)

“Moonfall” co-producer and sales agent AGC Studios is launching the Christopher Smith-directed supernatural thriller “Consecration.” Stuart Ford’s independent studio will fully finance and co-produce the pic alongside BigScope Films and Moonriver Content. The movie turns on events following the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to […]

